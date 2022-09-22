Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Young Nigerian couple has happily taken to social media to reveal that they are relocating abroad.

According to the Twitter user identified as Omolafindarani took to the micro blogging platform to reveal that they are leaving Nigeria to live in the United kingdom.

Omolafindarani, together with her faithful husband, and adorable kids were seen happily clutching their passports and numerous luggages at the airport about to leave Nigeria for good.

The lady also hinted on Twitter, while expressing her immense joy, how the immigration came through prayers.

She wrote:

We prayed, God answered 🥰🥰🥰.. New dispensation 💯,”

Congratulations from Twitter users have poured in as they wish the beautiful family safe travels as well as good luck in their new home.

