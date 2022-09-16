TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man based abroad has accused his wife of sleeping with different men and infecting him with STD. 

The husband sounded so bitter as he accused his wife of sleeping with other men and infecting him with gonorrhea. 

The man was clearly aggravated as he continued to exchange words with her, complaining that she was a loose woman.

He said he didn’t need her anymore and she fired back that she didn’t need him either and he must leave her room at once. 

Skyspino Ejima who first shared the video on Facebook narrated:

“This man is igbo Nigerian man that have lived so many years in USA. Last 2 yrs ago he travelled to Nigeria and got married to an igbo Nigerian lady called chinenye and bring her back to USA with him so that they start family. But since a year plus chinenye his wife is living a different dark lifestyle. She has other men that she is sleeping with whenever her husband goes to work especially during his night shifts and she also gave diseases to her husband.”

