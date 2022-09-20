Man shocked to see two blind beggars operating phones moments after giving them money

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man was shocked to learn that two guys he believed to be blind may have been acting blindly in order to solicit donations from others.

He admitted that after giving them money, he was startled to see that they were still able to use their phones despite being “blind.”

While the other beggar was browsing through his phone, the other was counting the money he had so far made.

See two blind men wey I give money just now, see wetin I catch dem dey do’‘, the man wrote.

Watch the video below:

reacting, IG user gretidos_designs said; 😂😂😂😂everybody with their pattern of hustling.

symply_remmy; Abeg who sabi the title of that song?

enicrypt; Pour them water from that place you dey 😂😂

_kofoworola; Wo abeg make Dey press their phone Wo

