"My father is late" – Young bricklayer breaks down in tears as he shares sad story (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A TikTok user identified as Lukman Samsudeen has shared a sad video of a young boy who has to do hard labour to survive.

The boy disclosed that his father is late and his mother also works as a farmer and bricklayer in another town. Due to the hardship and struggles, they only get to see each other once a year.

The post read:

"This boy here is name is Kamorudeen I make this video and took some pictures of him while crying on work. he said his dad is late and willing to go school, he said his doing this work to support his mum in home town and he only visit his mom once in a year which is December.

His mom too is working on farm and also do labour with bricklayer plz anyone who's willing to help should contact me."

See video here:

@ayam_olanrewaju

This is the boy I posted yesterday and If you’re really willing help this boy please get in touch with me 🙏🙏God bless every soul willing to help #ayamolanrewaju♥️ #ayamolanrewaju #sunlamshkdbdhsn

♬ original sound – IAMBILLIRANO

