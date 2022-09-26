“My mom was proud of me while alive and even in death” – Nkechi Blessing Sunday slams critics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has lambasted those criticizing her for sharing adult toys at her mother’s one year remembrance.

A clip of the socialite sharing the toys went viral yesterday and had stirred severe reprimand from social media users.

Reacting to the criticisms, the actress has urged her detractors to leave her alone. She stated that those who are busy berating her do not even take care of their own parents but are busy bashing her.

According to Nkechi, she cared for her mum before she passed away and that her mother was super proud of her.

She wrote;

“My own mother that gave birth to me d*ed on September 22nd 2021… 23rd 2022 I had her quiet remembrance and Prayers,went to the streets and gave out food and water,nobody kuku hear anything..25th was my mothers birthday hence the cake anda little party to host few friends..not like you all deserve any explanations what I choose to do with my own life…Cus when we Dey s*ffer hungry I no see any of una.So make all of una try rest”

