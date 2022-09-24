Nigerian lady in disbelief as her Ghanaian landlord bans female tenants from wearing mini skirt

A landlord in Ghana has banned all female tenants from wearing mini skirts and mini dresses in his apartments.

He passed a public notice on the wall of his building, noting that girls who dress skimpily will not be entertained.

A Nigerian lady who rents an apartment in the building shared the development which she found hilarious, as she said that they were also banned from smoking.

According to the notice, the landlord warned that anybody who violates the ban will be immediately evicted.

It read; ”NOTICE THIS HOUSE IS VERY RESPECTED, THEREFORE WE DON’T ENTERTAIN PROSTITUTES HERE ANYONE WHO WEARS A MINI SKIRT OR MINI DRESS WILL BE SACKED WITHIN A TWINKLE OF AN EYE.

NO SMOKING OF CIGARETTES IF CAUGNT, YOU WILL FACE AUTHOURITIES

BY LANDLORD”

The lady could not stop laughing after reading the notice issued by their landlord.

See the video below: