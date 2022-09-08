Nigerians are angry that men don’t sponsor me – BBNaija star, Tacha

Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, a reality television star, has claimed that people are dissatisfied and irate because no guy is responsible for her success and opulent lifestyle.

This was stated by the Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant in a series of tweets on her official Twitter page. She boasted that not many women could say it with confidence.

Tacha, who acknowledged that she glad to see critics hate, urged women to try and live luxurious lives on their own if they believe it is simple for her to do so without a man supporting them.

She alluded that it is difficult for women in the current society to earn genuine income.

The brand influencer continued by praising young girls who look up to her as a role model worth imitating.

In her words:

“The fact men don’t sponsor my finances dey to pain a lot of people!! Are you ANNOYED!!!? ANNOYED

I will loud it!!! If e easy RUN AM!! I will loud loud loud it!!! As e dey pain you E dey sweet me.

“you think it’s easy as a woman to make legit money in this our society!!?? I laugh in “Don’tt Loud it.”

I will keep lauding it for all the young girls that LOOK UP TO ME!!! You do not need MEN TO MAKE IT!!! They just should be a bonus not a LADDER TO UPGRADE”.