TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May Edochie amid marital issues (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Nollywood thespian, Yul Edochie has been spotted with his first wife, May Yul-Edochie for the first time since he took another wife.

The thespian had had a falling out with his wife after he took his colleague, Judy Austin following the unveiling of a child he had with her.

However, at her most recent birthday party, Yul was seen clutching her while speaking to guests.

READ ALSO

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it…

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my…

On September 16, she turned a new age, and they planned a birthday celebration. The movie star took the occasion to demonstrate that they are still together.

He was seen holding his wife while he delivered a speech to the audience from a podium, in a video shared online.

He said that God had united him and his wife together, and that no man could sever that union.

May appeared to be trying to smile as he spoke, but her look showed that she was still unhappy with how things had turned out.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun…

“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on…

Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More