“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May Edochie amid marital issues (Video)

Famous Nollywood thespian, Yul Edochie has been spotted with his first wife, May Yul-Edochie for the first time since he took another wife.

The thespian had had a falling out with his wife after he took his colleague, Judy Austin following the unveiling of a child he had with her.

However, at her most recent birthday party, Yul was seen clutching her while speaking to guests.

On September 16, she turned a new age, and they planned a birthday celebration. The movie star took the occasion to demonstrate that they are still together.

He was seen holding his wife while he delivered a speech to the audience from a podium, in a video shared online.

He said that God had united him and his wife together, and that no man could sever that union.

May appeared to be trying to smile as he spoke, but her look showed that she was still unhappy with how things had turned out.

Watch the video below: