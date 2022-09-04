“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows off alleged transformation (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After months of challenges over his look at birth, a proud mother shows off her baby boy’s alleged transformation.

A viral video shows the incredible, unrecognizable transformation of a baby’s appearance before and after birth.

According to the mother, she struggled with getting her son loved by many as a result of his look which later changed for the better.

Sharing the transformation video, she wrote, “Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him, now everybody want him.”

In other news, A man has been captured confronting his babe at the airport for allegedly lying to him about her destination.

He said that she told him she wanted to go to North Carolina to see her father, only to find out that she was going to Houston.

She insisted that she was going to see her dad but he doubted her claim and dragged her box from her to expose the contents.

