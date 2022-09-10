Promoter set to stop Portable’s South African tour after removing him from US, Canada show over indiscipline

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Maurice Imadu, better known by his stage as MC Morris, a comedian and concert promoter based in Canada, has announced that he intends to prevent the popular musician Portable from performing in South Africa as part of a music tour.

This occurs shortly after he was dismissed from performances in the United States and Canada due to his unruly attitude.

Morris claims that after he made the choice, Nigerians assaulted him because they were blind to what he had already predicted.

Morris said in a post on his Instagram page that the same people who had criticized him before were now grateful to him for sparing the nation’s reputation abroad.

He claimed that he has already begun working to cancel the November 3rd South African tour because he does not want Nigeria to export “nonsens” to the rest of the globe.

The Zazuu star’s talent management emphasized that until he relearns some life lessons, negative steps will be done against him.

