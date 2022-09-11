Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in Lagos (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Congratulations are in order for popular skitmaker,  Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, as he allegedly engages his girlfriend.

According to reports, the skitmaker proposed to his girlfriend in a very private ceremony.

This is coming weeks after Sabinus showed the backside of a mystery woman, allegedly his girlfriend.

A netizen who leaked the news claimed that the skitmaker visited his neighborhood to perform a small engagement at his girlfriend’s family house.

After visiting his partner’s parents in Lagos, the comedian attempted to secretly perform the engagement rites.

He was, however, captured by some residents living in his girlfriend’s parents’ area, as he tried to go about the activities in a discreet manner, but he was videoed as he was kneeling in front of his in-laws in the Era-Ojo area of Lagos State.

He accompanied the post with a video that showed Sabinus entering a house.

When the skitmaker noticed that he was being recorded, he issued a warning.

“Sabinus came to my area to do a small engagement at his girlfriend’s parent’s house. Happened in Era Ojo, Lagos”.  the Neztizen said.

Watch the video below

 

 

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for him on social media.

