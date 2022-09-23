Young man takes to his heels as girl attempts introducing him as her boyfriend online (Video)

A hilarious video that has gone viral online shows a young man taking off to avoid being caught on camera by a woman posing as his girlfriend.

She chose to take the moment to proudly present him to the world while taking a video selfie.

She flipped the camera in his direction and said, So folks, meet my lover, as he approached her along a constrained path.

He swiftly turned around and took to his heels when he raised his head and noticed that she was filming.

He simply let his slides go and ran till he collided with the ground because they were slowing him down.

The guy later stood up and dashed off again, leaving the girl to stand there dumbfounded.

Watch the video below: