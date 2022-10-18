A lady identified as Aya on Twitter has narrated how a marriage of one month dissolved due to acts of sodomy by the husband.

She revealed that the wife had found videos of her husband engaging in s*xual activities with underage boys.

The husband fled the community and is currently wanted by the monarch of the town.

The tweet read:

“This marriage thing is getting scarier o, because you don’t even know what to expect.

Wedding of one Ẹgbọn adugbo that i went to last month has scattered because, the wife saw multiple disturbing videos of her husband having s/e/x with underaged boys!!!

God Abeg.Even the baale (town chief) of my area has sent people out to look for him… He has packed few of his clothes and disappeared from the area. I hope they find him fr and make him face the law.”

See tweet here: