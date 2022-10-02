2 years after public disagreement, Ifu Ennada and Alex hug it out at Rico’s candlelight procession (Video)

Popular BBNaija stars, Ifu Ennada and Alex Asogwa have reconciled, two years and ten months after their social media beef.

Their both decided to bury the hatchet at the candlelight service of their colleague, Rico Swavey who had died following a ghastly car accident some days ago.

The event was graced with most of the Big Brother Naija season 3 housemates as well as other contestants from other seasons of the popular show.

While giving her eulogy at the sad event, Alex stated that Rico had wanted to bring all of the housemates from their seasons together, but never in this way.

Following Alex and Ifu Ennada’s reconcilation, fans and colleagues have lauded their decision to let the past be in the past.

