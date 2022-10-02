TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

2 years after public disagreement, Ifu Ennada and Alex hug it out at Rico’s candlelight procession (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular BBNaija stars, Ifu Ennada and Alex Asogwa have reconciled, two years and ten months after their social media beef.

Their both decided to bury the hatchet at the candlelight service of their colleague, Rico Swavey who had died following a ghastly car accident some days ago.

The event was graced with most of the Big Brother Naija season 3 housemates as well as other contestants from other seasons of the popular show.

READ ALSO

“This is so insensitive” — Speculations trail Rico Swavey’s…

Rico Swavey’s management speaks out, gives update on his…

While giving her eulogy at the sad event, Alex stated that Rico had wanted to bring all of the housemates from their seasons together, but never in this way.

Following Alex and Ifu Ennada’s reconcilation, fans and colleagues have lauded their decision to let the past be in the past.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

2 years after public disagreement, Ifu Ennada and Alex hug it out at Rico’s…

Man gets girlfriend international passport, surprises her with birthday shoutout…

Uniport students reportedly resume school with Benz and bouncers (Video)

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s husband shares video with wife’s sister

Dorathy reacts after being slammed over video of BBNaija stars drinking in…

Wizkid and manager, Jada P, welcome 2nd child (Photo)

“This is so insensitive” — Speculations trail Rico Swavey’s candlelight…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More