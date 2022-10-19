“Allow me do my job” – Blessing Okoro blows hot (Video)

Nigerian relationship adviser popularly known as Blessing CEO claims she has been digging deeper into the IVD vs late Bimbo’s case.

Her colleagues have however pleaded with her to let the matter rest. In a recent post made my Blessing CEO, she said:

“The family of late bimbo is after IVDs properties and life. Especially her elder sister MamaJazz.

Bimbo and IVD are well known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that bimbo is violent.

Everybody knows how she breaks bottle on her husband’s head daily…bimbo killed herself and has always wanted to kill herself right from childhood. Evidence loading.

I will ask MamaJazz the late bimbos sister few questions…where you in talking terms with your your sister before died?

Are you oweing your late sister 18 million?

Did she block you before her death? Do you been like your your sisters children??”

Answers this question because I will slam the internet with raw fact and evidence.”

Under this post, her colleagues tried to appeal to her to let the dead rest in peace and allow the matter to die down.

Realanitajoseph said to her:

“Haaa blessing odiro kwa mma, you do realize people are hurting mourning? MBA oh imetarokwa ya naa naa MBA.”

To which BlessingCEO replied:

“Mami abeg abeg abeg. Let me do my job. Na beg I dey beg.”

Another actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday also begged her in the comments saying: “Blessing why not allow this matter rest…what exactly do you stand to gain dragging d dead like this?”

See post here: