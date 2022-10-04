BBNaija winner, Phyna receives N50m cash prize, car (Videos)

Josephina “Phyna” Otabor, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2022, has gotten her N50 million check.

On Tuesday, October 4, she received the check and a car as part of the big prize for winning the reality TV competition.

Phyna receives a N50 million cash prize as well as a supply of Pepsi, a bitcoin from Quidax, soap products from Unik, electronics from Nexus, dairy products from Dano, MunchIT packs, and cartons of Waw detergent as part of the prize package.

A Tecno Camon 19, an Innoson G5T from Innoson Vehicles, and an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Dubai from Travelbeta are further prizes to which she is entitled.

Prior to taking the check, there was media contact, and Phyna was questioned about her 72-day stint on the show.

Social media networks are presently buzzing with videos from the cash award presentation.

Since the show’s debut in 2006, this year’s is the highest.

Watch the video below: