TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them…

Blessing Okoro blasts celebrities warning her to stop interfering in IVD’s case

Entertainment
By Shalom

Few hours after fellow thespians reached out to Blessing CEO to let go of the IVD vs Late Bimbo’s case, she went live on her Instagram to address the issue.

She warned that nobody should try to convince her to stop supporting IVD.

In her words:

READ ALSO

“Allow me do my job” – Blessing Okoro…

Muslim man becomes manager of son’s pig company years…

“And to those people who are calling me and telling me blessing mind my business especially the celebrities, I want to warn you if you are close to me and you a celebrity and you send me a DM or call me again I will insult you. 

Because whenever you have problem most of you come to my DM to side you, whenever you have issues a lot of you come to my DM and say blessing please can you just use your voice and save me. It has reached another person turn now just because you are friends with them blessing mind your business. 

Do you know how many celebrities that beg me when they have controversy for me to just put a word for them do you know how many celebrities I have saved when they have controversy. 

This same man is a man that most of you celebrities go to club and you drink with. E dey pop Hennessy for all of una…this same IVD. 

Suddenly he has a problem all of you are shouting mind your business and your business you need to be careful about the people you call friends I’m so shocked when people are calling me and telling me blessing are you related to IVD”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Blessing Okoro blasts celebrities warning her to stop interfering in IVD’s…

“Allow me do my job” – Blessing Okoro blows hot (Video)

1 month after wedding, wife sees sad videos of husband and underaged boys

Moment lady surprised her boyfriend with plot of land as birthday gift (Video)

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Obasi cries out over his ex-wife’s…

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears after learning that South Korean music band,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More