Chichi receives stash of money from secret admirer for looking beautiful (Video)

Ex Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor popularly known simply as ChiChi has received a surprise monetary gift from a fan just for being cute.

The reality star who had emerged the 4-runner up had been invited to a party at a club in Owerri along with some other reality stars as they enjoyed themselves.

One mystery admirer gifted the BBNaija star two stacks of naira just for looking cute while gyrating.

An excited chichi grinned happily as she was handed the cash while dancing exuberantly alongside her colleague, Phyna.

Watch the video below:

It would be recalled that Chichi recently bagged an endorsement deal with a skin care brand after leaving the Big Brother Naija house.