Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

A popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido made the event of his aide, Israel DMW a memorable one by deciding to play at his wedding.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Israel and his lovely bride had their white wedding, which was attended by a host of famous people.

One of the highlights of the night was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform a range of his songs, live for his loyal aide and newly wedded wife.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the DMW logistics manager getting emotional as Omo Baba Olowo performed his hit song, Assurance with Chioma at the wedding.

Fans hailed the DMW founder for showing up to support his employee.

Watch video below:

symply_sholz; Davido is that Boss we all crave to have Weldone God bless you Davido. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Isreal 😍

chykarocks; Juju still dey protect him oga dey dance too😂😂😂

realsylviee; 😍😍😍this is beautiful to watch God bless OBO 🙌

fun2mentalhumanwrites; After Una don yab am Say e no go Juju Trad, Una Dey Here now dey say “Awwwwwn”. How many mouths Una get? 😂

el_amin_fashion_lines; I swear Davido is just everything 😂😭😭 a true boss like mine 😍

sioman_98; This is powerful, kudos to Davido, always a great Man🔥🔥🔥

skinsol_skin_care; This is nice …OBO to d world

deckonhenry; Congratulations to the couple 💑 @ Davido…God bless you for honoring them.

bridgetbobado; Davido is humane…a true friend…forget his shortcomings…if u have him as a friend u r blessed

queennuhuesq; God bless OBO 🙌 baddest! Small boy with a large heart.