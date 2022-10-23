TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are…

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido made the event of his aide, Israel DMW a memorable one by deciding to play at his wedding.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Israel and his lovely bride had their white wedding, which was attended by a host of famous people.

READ ALSO

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video –…

One of the highlights of the night was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform a range of his songs, live for his loyal aide and newly wedded wife.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the DMW logistics manager getting emotional as Omo Baba Olowo performed his hit song, Assurance with Chioma at the wedding.

Fans hailed the DMW founder for showing up to support his employee.

Watch video below:

symply_sholz; Davido is that Boss we all crave to have Weldone God bless you Davido. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Isreal 😍

chykarocks; Juju still dey protect him oga dey dance too😂😂😂

realsylviee; 😍😍😍this is beautiful to watch God bless OBO 🙌

fun2mentalhumanwrites; After Una don yab am Say e no go Juju Trad, Una Dey Here now dey say “Awwwwwn”. How many mouths Una get? 😂

el_amin_fashion_lines; I swear Davido is just everything 😂😭😭 a true boss like mine 😍

sioman_98; This is powerful, kudos to Davido, always a great Man🔥🔥🔥

skinsol_skin_care; This is nice …OBO to d world

deckonhenry; Congratulations to the couple 💑 @ Davido…God bless you for honoring them.

bridgetbobado; Davido is humane…a true friend…forget his shortcomings…if u have him as a friend u r blessed

queennuhuesq; God bless OBO 🙌 baddest! Small boy with a large heart.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are the most…

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

“Is my husband’s house a relaxation centre” — Newlywed wife fumes as…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

Man shares chats with a cloth vendor who desired to sleep with him

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I can’t be monogamous because there are too many fine girls – Blaqbonez (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Lady reveals what her boyfriend told her after she found a bedroom photo on his…

Lady allegedly ends her life after her mum stopped her from seeing boyfriend

“I am never ashamed to fall in love over and over again” – Nkechi Blessing…

Nigerian lady gets married to cab driver two years after shooting her shot

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More