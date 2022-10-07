Davido links up with BBNaija’s Hermes who featured in music video

Popular singer-songwriter David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke has reestablished contact with dancer and reality TV personality Hermes.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate was a featured performer in the Focalistic and Davido’s KE Star remix music video of South Africa.

Fans discovered video of him dancing in music videos while he was a housemate on the just finished BBNaija, and he also performed in the video of Davido’s music as a dancer.

Recently, the pair looked to be in a meeting in what appears to be a studio office.

As they suspected that a possible collaboration would be in the works, fans were thrilled to see Davido and Hermes together.

