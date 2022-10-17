Dont stay in any marriage that will lead to death – Peter Okoye advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran musician, Peter Okoye has reacted following death of Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of popular car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, following issues of domestic v!olence.

He took to his social media page to write a short but powerful message to married and intending couples.

According to Mr P, there’s difference between getting married and living married, adding that when a marriage isn’t working, people should work away.

He further stated that people should not stay in marriage that will lead to their death.

In his words, he wrote:

“Dont stay in any Marriage that will lead to death! Getting married is different from living married! If it’s not working! Walk away!… PERIOD!”

Various celebrities have taken to their social media pages to pen their advice following the tragic IVD incident.

