TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“My husband slept with me only once and kicked me out…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man who caught his girlfriend cheating on him with another man was caught on camera making a scene.

He approached his girlfriend and her lover in a room and questioned why she chose to cheat despite receiving N50,000 per month from him.

She then countered that he only pays her a small amount of money and that the man she met had given her N200,000 just for a single night.

READ ALSO

Lady lashes out at boyfriend for chasing money instead of…

Man expresses shock after seeing the hair his girlfriend…

He then asked whether the one that pays her N50,000 isn’t equally important. However, the young woman implied that she was forced to accept the N200k because the price she pays for her hair is expensive.

There were two other men in the room with them, and it appears that one of them is the one she cheated on. They were stopping him from charging his girlfriend since he appeared to be quite hurt and enraged about her deception.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels gushes over…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“My husband slept with me only once and kicked me out without a…

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido…

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

Nigerian lady cries bitterly as flood swallows her newly built house before…

“The day my tape go leak, una go know say I be olosho” – Bobrisky…

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at the front line” —…

Lady surprises boyfriend with her entire N2m savings to buy car

Lady cries out over father’s worrisome concern about her virginity

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More