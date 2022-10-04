Elderly man goes on his knee to propose to young lover (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

An elderly man, even though he may not belong to the younger generation, has demonstrated his ability to behave in a way that is consistent with what is done now.

Many social media users were moved by the man’s passionate yet understated proposal to his young partner and how he had put his age behind to propose like a young man.

He got down on one knee to propose to her, and pictures of the moment are going viral online.

The happy duo was also seen in other pictures having fun together at a luxurious resort.

The young lady wore a wide smile during every moment they spent together, as though she didn’t care about how old he is and is just thrilled to be with him.

