TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s…

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that being a father to his newborn is the cause of his sleepless nights.

He lamented that he was not told that fatherhood was not easy, nor was he informed that when you have a child you wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.

He informed his wife who was behind the camera to take the baby to the hospital to find out why he wouldn’t sleep at night.

READ ALSO

Singer Asake Storms Stage in Atlanta with Stubborn Goat…

Nigerian lecturer marries 4th wife, welcomes 19th child…

Netizens found the video very funny and then they took to the comments section to deliver their takes.

Liciousdeserts: “The look on the baby’s face. Too cute and priceless. Daddy you ain’t seen no-ing.” 

_mezrosee: “welcome to fatherhood.”

See video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions as Nigerian woman…

I want to leave my husband of 9 years for my rich baby daddy who initially…

“I owe Khalid an apology” – Daniella admits after getting snubbed by him (Video)

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night…

Lady cries out as lover breaks toilet door after she sneaked in with his phone…

Singer Asake Storms Stage in Atlanta with Stubborn Goat (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More