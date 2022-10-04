Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night (Video)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that being a father to his newborn is the cause of his sleepless nights.

He lamented that he was not told that fatherhood was not easy, nor was he informed that when you have a child you wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.

He informed his wife who was behind the camera to take the baby to the hospital to find out why he wouldn’t sleep at night.

Netizens found the video very funny and then they took to the comments section to deliver their takes.

Liciousdeserts: “The look on the baby’s face. Too cute and priceless. Daddy you ain’t seen no-ing.”

_mezrosee: “welcome to fatherhood.”

