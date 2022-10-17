“Go and meet your father” – Man dumps girlfriend after she demanded N280k for bone straight hair

A Nigerian man recently served his girlfriend breakfast after she demanded he buys her the latest trending human hair known as “bone straight”.

According to the chat between the duo, the man got angry over her request and ended the relationship.

The lady ignited his anger when she made mention of “just 280k” which is the price of the wig.

The man immediately told her to bill her father and blocked her afterward.

See screenshot below:

This attracted many reactions from social media users.

Idara Luyah wrote: Because of 250k ??

Why don’t they talk things out or he simply tells her he can’t afford it

Wch one is go and meet your father

Na my father dey fuqq me 😒

Princess Mary Erioluwatobiloba wrote: Chaiiiii some girls sef no get sense, come let me show u what u can do with that kind of money that will change ur life 😆😆😆😆

Zhuleheart Gbemisola wrote: The only reason I will blame the lady for askin for that much is if she doesn’t have a source of income or not making 5figures or close to 6figures, but if she is doing well for herself financially no big deal if she ask her man to buy such her for her but if she no get any source of income na headache suppose kill her ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻