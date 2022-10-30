“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year” — Burna Boy disses Wizkid, he responds

Burna Boy, a Grammy award-winning singer, confronts his colleague, Wizkid, over claims of being the bigger fish in the music industry.

This comes after Wizkid spoke out about being disrespected in the industry and affirmed that his retirement won’t make other artistes get close to his wealth.

In a follow-up assertion, Burna Boy took to Instagram to criticize Wizzy for boasting unnecessarily and how he isn’t worth his time.

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t Made $100M this year.

Just smoke BRKFST and Sit down,” he wrote.

Wizkid, who is known for ignoring side distractions, however, responded to the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa.

“Small yansh dey shake o,” he wrote on his Instagram story barely 20 minutes after.