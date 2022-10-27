‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy him a car now that he’s a celeb

Controversial disc jockey, Dj Chicken begs all and sundry to gift him a car befitting his newly acquired status as a global celebrity.

According to the dj who is always exchanging words with his former best friend Portable, he has blown all over the world and thus deserves a car that complements his status.

He stated this days after going viral for alleging that he is the real father of Portable’s child.

Dj Chicken had also claimed that he was having an affair with the street hop singer, but had later refuted his claims, dismissing them as a joke.

However, in a recent video, he has revealed his deep and urgent need for a new ride.

