TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy him a car now that he’s a celeb

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial disc jockey, Dj Chicken begs all and sundry to gift him a car befitting his newly acquired status as a global celebrity.

According to the dj who is always exchanging words with his former best friend Portable, he has blown all over the world and thus deserves a car that complements his status.

He stated this days after going viral for alleging that he is the real father of Portable’s child.

READ ALSO

Poco Lee buys 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible

Uniport students reportedly resume school with Benz and…

Dj Chicken had also claimed that he was having an affair with the street hop singer, but had later refuted his claims, dismissing them as a joke.

However, in a recent video, he has revealed his deep and urgent need for a new ride.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy him a car now that…

Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school money to pamper…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

You might be used for money ritual — Popular spiritualist warns women against…

“Choose a candidate and be proud of him, stop saying vote wisely” –…

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More