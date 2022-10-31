TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 25-year-old housewife named Fatima Abubakar, has been arrested in Borno State for allegedly k#lling her husband, Goni Abbah with poi§on.

The suspect confessed to the crime saying that she had bought the poi§son since Monday and had made up her mind to k#ll her husband.

She revealed that she doesn’t like marriage and even though he was good to her, she had to kill him.

She said,

“I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated with my first husband because I don’t like marriage. Anytime I woke up with the fact that I am married, it pisses me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient.

At some point, two months after I gave birth to my child, I ran away and slept in an uncompleted building for about two weeks. I later returned to my husband’s house.

Not that he doesn’t treat me well, we are also not quarrelling. We are two in the household, I am his second wife and I have been married to him since 2021. But I just don’t like when any man comes near me. I don’t really know what is wrong with me. Even now that I am speaking to you, I don’t really feel that I was the one who k#lled him.”

 

