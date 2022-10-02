TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week…

I don’t want you to leave – Man breaks down in tears at his kid sister’s wedding (Video)

Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man went into an emotional state at his sister’s wedding because he was sad to see her go to her husband’s house.

He was seen in a trending video crying on his seat and wiping tears from his eyes with his handkerchief.

His sister who was getting married observed him crying and she walked towards his seat to console him. He stood up to hug her and continued to weep on her shoulders.

READ ALSO

Man who’s been unemployed for 3 years moves out of…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to…

Watch the video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theinfong.com%2F&referer_video_id=7142096129474186538&refer=embed

In other news; A businessman has offered assistance to a talented boy who went viral after he built an excavator out of waste materials.

Solomon Atimbiri, a young Ghanaian inventor, also built trucks and sports cars, and his innovations wowed many.

Ibrahim Mahama, a businessman, became interested in the 17-year-old boy after seeing a video of him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads for his phone…

“Are they kissing?” – Rare video of Davido and Chioma stirs…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I don’t want you to leave – Man breaks down in tears at his kid…

Businessman to train boy who built excavator with local materials

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for Skiibii on her status

Phyna laments as she expresses concerns that Groovy, Beauty and Amaka ignored…

Pretty lady narrates how she ended up dating a married man despite divorcing her…

Nigerians express disappointment in Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson, others as they…

“My husband made me fast non-stop during pregnancy, accused me of being…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More