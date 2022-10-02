I don’t want you to leave – Man breaks down in tears at his kid sister’s wedding (Video)

A Nigerian man went into an emotional state at his sister’s wedding because he was sad to see her go to her husband’s house.

He was seen in a trending video crying on his seat and wiping tears from his eyes with his handkerchief.

His sister who was getting married observed him crying and she walked towards his seat to console him. He stood up to hug her and continued to weep on her shoulders.

Watch the video below:

In other news; A businessman has offered assistance to a talented boy who went viral after he built an excavator out of waste materials.

Solomon Atimbiri, a young Ghanaian inventor, also built trucks and sports cars, and his innovations wowed many.

Ibrahim Mahama, a businessman, became interested in the 17-year-old boy after seeing a video of him.