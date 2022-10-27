“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little boy whose hand was amputated (Video)

A lady has narrated a sad story of how the father of her child flogged the child and broke his arm to the point that it was amputated.

She said she had gone to have her bath when she heard her baby crying and came out to see the man flogging the baby with a hanger.

“It really happened in a Friday night. I left him to go and ease myself and he was crying he was crying on top of his voice.

I came out and saw the guy flogging the baby with hanger. When he finished flogging the baby he then had to tie his hand round and now said it’s just a little wound. That the wound is going to heal fast and the bone will join together and he threatened me not to tell anybody.

When he went out I have to inform the neighbor, I told the neighbor see what really happened, and the neighbor gave me money”, she narrated.

It was with this money that she took the baby to the Federal Medical Center.

The hand was already rotten and had no bl0od flow hence the decision of the doctors to amputate.

See video here:

https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=473415464761164&extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=bIAC9r&ref=sharing