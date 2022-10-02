“I have been bashed and criticised” – Toyin Abraham recounts trials in emotional note

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress and movie producer, has opened up about her life experience in the industry.

The mother of one, who is preparing for her movie premiere in December, recalled the insults, criticisms, and negative comments she has received over the years, as well as the compliments.

Toyin Abraham announced her return to filmmaking and stated that she will leave no stone unturned.

Toyin thanked her cast and crew for coming out to support her, her fans for always rooting for her, and her creator for giving her the wisdom and strength to navigate her journey as a mother and wife.

“A lot of times people don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. Shooting a movie, getting creative minds together, making a project and then pushing it out there for thousands to see.

Over the past years, I have been bashed, gotten lots of criticism and yes lots of praises too and for this, I am happy to tell you guys that I have taken it all in, and I am fully back as filmmaker. When I say I am back, I mean fully and I am not going to leave any stone unturned. I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to my cast and crew, to everybody who came out to support me.

To all my fans rooting for me, without you there will be no me. You all are truly my Titans. To God for the wisdom and strength to navigate this journey as a mum and a wife. I’m eternally grateful. This is just the beginning. Lastly, IJAKUMO (The born-again stripper) in Cinemas from the 23rd of December… December is gonna be littttttttt”.