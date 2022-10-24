I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover (Video)

A Nigerian guy living abroad beams with joy as he flaunts the love of his life and talks about the time he had doubts about his mother’s prophecy that he would be the one to make the family proud.

A video making rounds on social media captured a young man who is happy about the decision to relocate abroad to be with his aged lover.

The lover guy explained what happiness really entailed, saying that it was all about feeling safe in one’s choice.

He emphasized further that he would surprise his ex-girlfriend with his new partner.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile; A Twitter user has shared how his aunt got pregnant at the same time as the surrogate mum they had paid to have a baby.

According to the Twitter user, his aunt and her husband had tried for 13 years to have their own kids but hadn’t been able to.

They finally settled for a surrogate mother who took in and miraculously, the aunt took in same month.