“I no get anything but my girlfriend love me” – Man brags as he shows off girlfriend (Video)

A proud man has shared a video online bragging about having a girlfriend who loves him despite his poverty.

He expressed his gladness as he alleged that his girlfriend chose him over internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys.

In the video, he showed netizens how his girlfriend was cooking for him in his one-room apartment.

He mentioned that his room was not furnished and yet his girlfriend chose to stay.

In his words:

“ko follow awon Yahoo ooo, my girlfriend no dey like to follow Yahoo see am, see my girlfriend, see my room. I never get plasma, I never get anything but my girlfriend love me and I love her”

Netizens advised him that when he makes money, he should make sure that he takes care of her.

See video here: