“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus conductor over transport fare (Video)

A little girl in her school uniform was spotted on the road fighting for her rights with a bus conductor.

She complained that she requested to be taken to a particular destination but the driver took her to another destination and was insisting to collect money from her.

Her braveness attracted the attention of passersby and one of them filmed the whole incident.

Netizens commended her courage and they took to the comments to express themselves.

@oyins -collection: “See the kind of confident she has she knows her right nobody fit cheat her even her class mate go dey collect woto woto if them do anyhow🤣🤣🤣.”

@Ibrahim: “This is just a reincarnation of one old “area mama.”

See video here: