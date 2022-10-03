“I remember when I first mentioned marriage to you” — IK Osakioduwa celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

IK Osakioduwa, a media celebrity, and host, wrote a heartfelt anniversary message to his wife Olu Osakioduwa.

Today, October 3, the pair is commemorating their 14th wedding anniversary.

IK Osadiouwa recalled how he first broached the subject of marriage with his wife in a lengthy article. He admitted saying to his wife that he saw them remaining friends for the rest of their lives.

Ik said how happy he is that nothing has changed over the years and that he still feels the same way.

He further added that despite his wife’s misbehavior sometimes, she still remains the one for him.

“So that’s how we’ve been married now for 14years? Wow! We are almost becoming a serious couple oh😁.

I remember when I first mentioned marriage to you. I told you then that “I could see us being friends for the rest of our lives”. I’m really excited that 14years down, I still feel the same way. Nothing has changed (apart from the colour of your hair: every month)” he wrote.

“You’re still the one for me (even with your ‘skoin skoin’). Let’s keep this thing going. Let’s keep talking to each other, listening to each other, learning everyday about ourselves and who we are becoming.

Also let’s take more pictures together. I realised we definitely don’t have enough. Let’s even go to studios to do photo shoots. 😁
I love you Weed.
Here’s to FOREVER 🥂”

