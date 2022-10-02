Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand style (Photos)

Pete Edochie, a veteran Nigerian actor, and his wife, Josphine, are celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary.

The couple held a thanksgiving service in a church in Enugu as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Speaking about the celebration, the legendary Nigerian thespian, who is married to a lawyer and has six children, thanked his children for throwing them the biggest party of their lives.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Pete Edochie wrote, “53 years of marital bliss with my queen, Chief Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie. Thanks to my children for hosting us to the biggest party of our lifetime, yes, our life because we are one.

“In celebration of our 53yrs of marriage and life in goodness and in good health. These past 53 years, God blessed us with six biological children (among all the inherited ones and numerous grand-children).

“5 gentlemen and a beautiful adorable lady, Leo; Adam; Linc; Jean; Yul; Eva, respectively. Thank you all for celebrating with us. Daalu nu.”

See his post and photos below: