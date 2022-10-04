I want to leave my husband of 9 years for my rich baby daddy who initially abandoned me – Lady shares

A lady who goes by the name, Issa Wueh, has turned to the social media for advice on how to get herself out of the situation she finds herself in.

According to her, she wants to leave her husband and return to her baby’s father, who first deserted her when the baby was two weeks old.

She first met her husband when the child was a little, and he made the decision to care for both of them.

The lady admitted that despite her feelings of remorse regarding everything that has occurred, she still loves and desires to remain with her baby’s father.

She further disclosed that, despite not being the child’s biological father, her husband had built a house in the child’s name.

In her words:

”My baby daddy ran away from me when my child was just 2 weeks old. He left me to take care for our child alone. I later met a man that loved me and my child like his own. We got married and he managed to build a house in my child’s name.

My child is 9 years old this year. My baby daddy reappeared out of the blue a few months ago and I’ve been sleeping with him. As I write this I’m pregnant and I suspect he’s the father. He’s now a successful businessman and wants to be part of our child’s life. He also asked me to leave my husband so he can marry me. He showed me the ring he bought for me. To be honest, I never stopped loving him. He’s my first real and I always prayed for him to come back.

My problem is I don’t know how to tell my husband that want a divorce. He’s just a teacher but he took care of us all these years and has done tremendous things for us, feel guilty because I don’t think I ever loved him his a good man and that is tearing me apart for the betrayal going on but am only human and can’t pretend anymore. Please don’t judge me sweet ladies. Aki I just need advice am in a dilemma…….”