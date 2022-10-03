TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘Yul Edochie made me who I am today, God will continue to bless him for me’ – Judy Austin prays for her husband

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, has recounted her journey as a producer in Nigeria’s highly competitive film industry.

The controversial filmmaker revealed on her Instagram page that her husband, Yul Edochie, groomed her to be a better actress.

Judy Austin thanked God for how far she had come in mastering her craft.

She wrote: “One of the challenging and also most exceptional thing about being an Actor is not just being able to interpret your role but also becoming your character completely!!!

There’s a reason people think of @mercyjohnsonokojie when they watch my movies, she’s one of the realest and exceptional actor Nollywood ever created.

I wasn’t this deep and real in my interpretation of a character until I was directed by His Excellency @yuledochie

oh he brought out the extraordinary act in me!!!

I’m proud to say that he moulded me into the actress that I am today…

And God will continue to bless you for me.

Once I’m producing, it’s extremely difficult to distract me with anything else cos I direct all my energy, focus and time to it till the job is completed!

Watch any movie produced by Judy Austin

Then you will understand why lots of people are trusting me with their money..

I thank God for his grace, mercies are love towards me..

I cover my production with The blood of Jesus!!!

Wait for this mind Blowing MASTERPIECE we’re creating for @munmediaentertainment

Trust me y’all will be proud of us!!! “

