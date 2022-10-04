“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions as Nigerian woman shows off dance moves dressed in wrapper (Video)

A Lady on TikTok identified as BBlondon has shared a video of herself dancing very energetically in wrapper.

She mentioned that her husband had warned her not to dance in wrapper again for fear of her falling down.

In the viral video, she was seen fully dressed in a blouse, wrapper and gele while she threw amazing dance steps.

She captioned the video: “hubby said I should not try this next time with wrapper.”

Netizens were elated by her energy and they went to the comments to commend her energy. Some of them read:

@Favour ifeanyi:“wow lovely it’s the energy for me”

@April ❤️❤️: “mama with the vibes🔥🔥give them🥰🥰”

@bannyella: “omo Mumsy can dance more than daughter 😔😔”

See video here: