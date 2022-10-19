IVD Saga: “I respect the living and not the dead” – Blessing Ceo blows hot

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro also known as Blessing CEO has stated that she only respects the living, not the dead.

She stated this while making a live video wherein she spoke about IVD and his late wife, Bimbo.

She stated:

“You are supposed to consider the living than the dead. How do you respect the dead more than the living? God forbid I respect the dead. I respect the breathing”

It would be recalled that the relationship therapist had made some revelations about the businessman’s relationship with his deceased wife.

Nkechi Blessing and Anita Joseph had however urged her to leave the matter alone to which Blessing Okoro paid no heed to.

She stated that many people have been asking her to respect the dead and let people grieve over the deceased.

The relationship coach further added that Nigerians are ignoring the fact that it had always been IVD that was the victim of the ‘toxic’ relationship.