Lady cries out after her ex-lover packed his bags to live at her mother’s house, says they are dating

A lady on Twitter by the handle @Chinchillaaaa_ has complained about how her baby father has been sleeping in her mother’s house and even has spare keys to the house.

She narrated that she wasn’t even aware that he was living with her mom and her kids and when she confronted him, he just simply said “we’re dating.”

She further complained bitterly that when she confronted her mom, she refused to acknowledge her hurt or even give a reasonable explanation.

She said:

“My baby father has been staying at my mothers house without the kids even being there and now he has keys there. And when I confront him about it this is his response. He has his own apt and car so there’s no need for him to ever stay there. I then confronted my mom & 😕.”

See tweet here: