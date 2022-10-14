Lady dragged for gifting boyfriend over N2 million to buy a car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has been dragged online after helping her boyfriend double the amount he had been saving to buy a car.

Her boyfriend had been saving to buy a car and the caring lady decided to add to his savings.

Just when he thought he had saved $5k, he realised that what he had was $10k (over N4 million).

@diaryofa9jagirl wrote;

”A girl on the internet said her boyfriend had been saving to buy himself a car, little did he know, she’s been matching his savings as well. He has saved $5k, she has saved the same which means he now has $10k to buy himself a car.”

While men thought what she did was so cool, many women thought she was going too fast & should only do that for her husband.

 

