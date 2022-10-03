Lady excited as her boyfriend proposes to her after her final year exams…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A final year marketing student was surprised by her lover and it turned out to be a double celebration as she had just signed out from school.

The sign-out celebration was taking place at the Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State when her husband-to-be arrived and proposed to her.

While basking in the euphoria of her signing out from the department of marketing, her lover knelt down on one knee behind her.

When she turned, she was surprised as she said yes while her fellow students cheered her on.

She was clearly pleased by this symbol of assurance as marriage awaits her after graduation.

She is now not only a graduate but a wife-to-be as well. She looked very happy as she takes this bold step forward in life.

 

