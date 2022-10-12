Lady shares her chats with a phone thief who stole her friend’s phone

A lady named Orla on Twitter shared screenshots of her conversation with a guy concerning her friend’s stolen phone.

According to her, the phone was stolen months ago and now someone is texting and requesting for the apple I.D.

Netizens claimed that the man who texted is also a victim in the situation because apparently he must have bought the phone and didn’t realise it was a stolen phone that was sold to him.

Orla said:

“My mate got her phone robbed a few months ago and some fella has been tryna get all her mates to give us the details so he can unlock it 😅.”

According to the conversation, the man admitted that he just got the phone and realised that the phone was locked.

Through the picture from the lock screen and a medical ID, he was able to identify the previous owner of the phone and he only reached out for help to unlock the phone.

Orla however maintained that there was no way her friend could give out her personal information to a stranger.

See post here: