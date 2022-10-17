TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to flaunt all the gifts she showered on her younger sister on her birthday.

In the video, she showcased the brand new iPhone13 and lots of bundles of cash she gave to her younger sister on her birthday.

Netizens reacted to this post in so many different ways. Some said that it was a big flex to have an elder sister who is financially stable and even envied this grand gesture.

Some found it hard to believe and maintained that it is a usual stunt on social media to oppress others and make them feel like they are not doing well for themselves.

Others who happen to have younger siblings expressed fear that their own siblings would start expecting this kind of lavish gifts.

See video here:

