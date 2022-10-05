TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as pat chi has taken to her TikTok account to reveal her reason for choosing to get married to an old man from her place.

She stated that men from Europe no longer behave well and she had chosen to marry an old man for her peace of mind.

In the video she was spotted with her alleged groom. The video had the caption:

“As all the men wey dey Europe don wise especially the Germany men I just go Naija go marry old man make I get peace of mind moreover age is just a number.”

Some of her followers however claimed that they recognized the man, that he was her father and she was only pulling their legs.

@patchi80

I love you till eternity 🥰🥰🥰🥰#patchi80 #deutschland #draft #marriage #soulmate #europe

♬ original sound – Yaa Ahenkan

 

 

