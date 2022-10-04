Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Ramota Adetu, commonly known as Aunty Ramota, a petite Yoruba actress and internet phenomenon, was a victim of a phone seller fraud.

She allegedly purchased a new phone from a vendor only to discover fufu mold within when she opened the device.

The social media comedian may be seen in a video going viral online appearing dejected and upset after learning she was defrauded.

It was learned that the guy who sold her the phone instructed her to wait until she got home before opening the pack, and she did so without hesitation.

While being questioned about what occurred, Aunty Ramota was seen cleaning the phone with her clothes.

Watch the video below:

spicy____doll; I feel like she is crying 😢

black_creatives_hub; This is actually really sad , just looking at her face I’m feeling sad 🥺. May God restore whatever money they scammed her for.

mollythevibe; I can feel her pain, it’s in her eyes but words can’t do justice for it 😔…..

larrypluto; The street is rough, dem no even pity her.

deribb; Not fair though, atleast pity her condition

