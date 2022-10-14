Man almost loses his legs after jumping off bridge to avoid giving his phone to armed robbers

Emmanuel Olabode on Twitter has shared a sad story of a man who almost lost his leg because he refused to give up his phone to robbers.

According to Emmanuel, the unidentified man was accosted on the road and instead of giving his phone to the robbers, he jumped off the bridge.

After taking such action, he broke his leg and the hospital asked for 1.2 million naira to repair his leg.

Emmanuel added that he is now indebted to the hospital and in severe pain all because he refused to give up his phone.

He said:

“This guy jumped off Otedola bridge because he didn’t want to part with his phone when robbers crossed him last night. He broke a leg, and was rushed to emergency before being transferred to Igbobi. The first bill just came in – 1.2 million. Plus, he’s in severe pain. Sigh.”

