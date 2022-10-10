TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine 2-bedroom flat in video

By Shalom

A smart man identified as Zackary South has revealed how he was able to build a fine house for himself.

The young man built his house without laying blocks or using cement. In a viral video on TikTok, Zackary narrated how he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.

When the container got to his house, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.

Zachary said the were able to open the folded parts and fter spending hours on installation, everything was completed.

in another video, the man opened up about how much he spent for those asking him for the price of the house. He paid 20,000 AUD (N5,811,773.59) for the building and the shipment was 5,000 AUD (N1,452,943.40).

@zackarysouth

