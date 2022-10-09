TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world…

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm…

Man narrates drastic action taken out of fear following unrecognized route taken by cab driver

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After taking an unrecognized shortcut, a young man recounts his ordeal at the hands of a cab driver whom he mistook for a kidnapper.

Oyiga Micheal, a Twitter user, described how he hailed a cab from an event center to his house.

On his way home, he dozed off for a second only to wake up in an unknown location, which frightened him.

READ ALSO

Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after…

Online App driver accuses Davido’s Logistics Manager –…

Read the full narration below …

“Ordered Bolt from this wedding.
Sat down directly behind the driver. closed my eyes a lil bit to sleep and when i opened my eyes to check where we at, the road is not looking like Ojuelegba. I thought the Bolt driver had kidnapped me.

Immediately I started pressing his neck..
Omolomo driver started saying he’s passing short cut to Ijesha road because there’s hold up 😭😭😭

I was still holding his neck when u realized we were winding down some route. Through the streets, we just appeared at my destination😭
I apologized after wards 😭😭

The man said he understands.
And in the foolish wedding I attended, them no even serve me better rice. Small meat. They used Mma mmadu to serve Abacha.

Na only Beer them dey share give everybody.
Madam give me food.
She bring Heineken.
I collect.
Madam please as you’re going please bring food.

She go back bring another Heineken
Na me una wan kill 😭.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s…

How I met my sister for the first time inside a bus – Lady narrates

Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers…

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out…

“I saw you die in accident” – Little girl stops mother from…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Family shows off transformation after relocating to London (Video)

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Man narrates drastic action taken out of fear following unrecognized route taken…

“Poverty mentality” – Man dragged through the mud for tattooing ’30BG’ on his…

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Portable slams promoter who said he was denied visa for speaking Yoruba at…

“God remembered me through my daughter” – Phyna’s father

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More