Man narrates drastic action taken out of fear following unrecognized route taken by cab driver

After taking an unrecognized shortcut, a young man recounts his ordeal at the hands of a cab driver whom he mistook for a kidnapper.

Oyiga Micheal, a Twitter user, described how he hailed a cab from an event center to his house.

On his way home, he dozed off for a second only to wake up in an unknown location, which frightened him.

Read the full narration below …

“Ordered Bolt from this wedding.

Sat down directly behind the driver. closed my eyes a lil bit to sleep and when i opened my eyes to check where we at, the road is not looking like Ojuelegba. I thought the Bolt driver had kidnapped me.

Immediately I started pressing his neck..

Omolomo driver started saying he’s passing short cut to Ijesha road because there’s hold up 😭😭😭

I was still holding his neck when u realized we were winding down some route. Through the streets, we just appeared at my destination😭

I apologized after wards 😭😭

The man said he understands.

And in the foolish wedding I attended, them no even serve me better rice. Small meat. They used Mma mmadu to serve Abacha.

Na only Beer them dey share give everybody.

Madam give me food.

She bring Heineken.

I collect.

Madam please as you’re going please bring food.

She go back bring another Heineken

Na me una wan kill 😭.”